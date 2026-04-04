The casting director had previously commented on Khanna's reluctance to take on the role in the Aditya Dhar film. In an interview with the Hindustan Times, Chhabra stated, "Initially, even Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, and Akshaye Khanna were unsure about taking part in the film. Only R Madhavan answered yes. The others took their time. Aditya and I were contemplating so many individuals, and we had never imagined we'd cast so many famous names."