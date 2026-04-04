Worldwide Collection: ₹2,070.30 crore

Nitesh Tiwari directed this biographical sports drama starring Aamir Khan. The film released on 23 December 2026. It first collected about ₹387.38 crore net in India and a gross of around ₹765 crore worldwide. Nearly 5 months after its original release, the film was released in China on 5 May 2027. There, it ran for about 9 weeks and earned approximately ₹1305.29 crore. This pushed the film's total worldwide collection past ₹2070 crore. Fatima Sana Shaikh and Sanya Malhotra also play important roles.