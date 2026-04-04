Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar: The Revenge Enters Rs 1500 Crore Club, Sets Record
Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar: The Revenge is rewriting box office history. The film has stormed into the ₹1500 crore worldwide club in record time, achieving a milestone no Hindi film has ever reached before.
4. Dangal (2016)
Worldwide Collection: ₹2,070.30 crore
Nitesh Tiwari directed this biographical sports drama starring Aamir Khan. The film released on 23 December 2026. It first collected about ₹387.38 crore net in India and a gross of around ₹765 crore worldwide. Nearly 5 months after its original release, the film was released in China on 5 May 2027. There, it ran for about 9 weeks and earned approximately ₹1305.29 crore. This pushed the film's total worldwide collection past ₹2070 crore. Fatima Sana Shaikh and Sanya Malhotra also play important roles.
3. Baahubali 2: The Conclusion (2017)
Worldwide Collection: ₹1,788.06 crore
S.S. Rajamouli directed this Telugu pan-India film, which released on 28 April 2017. The film entered the ₹1500 crore club in 21 days, earning about ₹1502 crore worldwide. Prabhas plays the lead role in this epic action drama, alongside actors like Rana Daggubati and Anushka Shetty.
2. Pushpa 2: The Rule (2024)
Worldwide Collection: ₹1,742.10 crore
This Allu Arjun starrer took 18 days to enter the ₹1500 crore club. The film earned about ₹1506 crore worldwide in 18 days. Sukumar directed this Telugu-language pan-India action thriller, which released on 4 December 2024. Besides Allu Arjun, the film also features Rashmika Mandanna, Fahadh Faasil, Rao Ramesh, and Jagapathi Babu.
1. Dhurandhar The Revenge (2026)
Worldwide Collection: ₹1,523.58 crore
This pan-India spy action thriller from Hindi cinema released on 19 March 2026. Aditya Dhar directed the film. It took just 16 days to enter the ₹1500 crore club. Ranveer Singh is the lead hero, and the cast also includes Arjun Rampal, R. Madhavan, Sanjay Dutt, Rakesh Bedi, and Sara Arjun.
Will 'Dhurandhar 2' become the highest-grossing Indian film?
Looking at the speed of 'Dhurandhar 2', it seems clear that it will easily leave the lifetime collections of 'Pushpa 2' and 'Baahubali 2' behind. But the real question is whether it can beat the total earnings of 'Dangal' to become India's highest-grossing film worldwide.
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