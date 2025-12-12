Image Credit : X

Paul Heyman has always thrived in the shadows, orchestrating chaos while keeping his fingerprints hidden. His reputation as a manipulator makes him a prime suspect in the ongoing mystery. The masked attacker has consistently aided the Vision, and Heyman’s history of pulling strings to benefit his chosen stars fits perfectly with this scenario.

With CM Punk’s team stacked with star power at WarGames, Heyman could have secretly recruited a sixth member in the form of the masked man. If the identity is revealed, Heyman stepping forward as the mastermind would not only shock fans but also strengthen the Vision’s dominance. Adding the masked man to his ranks would be a classic Heyman move, cementing his influence once again.