A high-energy commercial featuring Shah Rukh Khan, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt has taken the internet by storm, as the trio reunite in iconic avatars, sparking excitement and renewed calls for a full film together

Shah Rukh Khan, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt recently came together for a high-energy commercial, and the internet has been buzzing ever since. Although it wasn’t a film collaboration, fans were just as excited to see the three stars share screen space. In the ad, Shah Rukh stepped back into a version of his Jawan persona, Ranbir appeared in a style reminiscent of his Brahmastra character, while Alia brought in the charm of her Rani role from Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. Their unexpected combination immediately went viral, prompting viewers to demand a full-fledged movie featuring the trio.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Scroll to load tweet…

The advertisement, created for Rungta Steel and directed by Siddharth Anand, opens with Ranbir Kapoor landing a punch on Shah Rukh Khan. He is heard warning SRK’s character to stay alert so he doesn’t once again lose track of his identity, echoing Vikram Rathore’s arc from Jawan. Shah Rukh cheekily responds with a playful remark that lightly references Ranbir’s agni-astra powers from Brahmastra. Just as the two seem ready for a showdown, Alia Bhatt enters, stepping in as the peacemaker with the confident aura of Rani. Siddharth Anand later mentioned that filming the ad was tremendous fun for the entire team.

Shah Rukh Khan, Alia Bhatt

Shah Rukh and Alia have earlier shared the screen in Dear Zindagi, while all three appeared in Brahmastra, where SRK made a brief cameo. That history only added to the excitement around this new collaboration.

Fans flooded social media with enthusiastic reactions. Many said they hoped SRK and Ranbir would soon team up for a full-length feature, praising how naturally their chemistry works even in short ads. Others admired the unique blend of charisma and unpredictability the trio brought together, calling it a refreshing combination rarely seen on screen. Several viewers even joked that recent ads featuring the three actors have been more entertaining than some movies, and many urged filmmakers to cast them together in a proper project.