There is a video that has gone viral on the internet that shows a singer-songwriter from Dallas named Vamsi Kalakuntla performing the title tune from his album Dhurandhar at the Grammy Awards.
The teaser for the sequel to the espionage thriller Dhurandhar by Ranveer Singh came out today, and it has taken over the trends. Fans are nonetheless excited about the teaser that came out today, even if it doesn't include any new scenes from the first movie.
A video of Dallas-based singer-songwriter Vamsi Kalakuntla singing the Hanumankind song "Dhurandhar" during the Grammys has gone viral online. The song was written by Jasmine Sandlas, Sudhir Yaduvanshi, Shashwat Sachdev, Mohd. Sadiq, and Ranjit Kaur.
Everyone is talking about the video called "I didn't tell the Grammy team that I was going to play this song."
Vamsi Kalakuntla shared the video on December 11, 2025 and wrote, 'You gotta always represent your fam! Dhu - Ran - Dhar at the #grammys @ranveersingh @adityadharfilms @hanumankind @shashwatology @jasminesandlas @saregama_official #dhurandhar #viralreels #explore #trending'.
Who is this Vamsi Kalakuntla?
Vamsi was born in Hyderabad and now lives in Dallas. He has a multicultural upbringing and sings in both Telugu and English in the song.But he learned about music while he was in engineering college. There, he met a rising Telugu music director and learned how to write and compose songs.
He worked as a DJ and radio jockey for an on-campus NPR and BBC radio station while getting his master's degree in the US. He learnt how to make music, perform, and be present from 2015 to 2019. Meeting Jonathan Camacho, a music producer, changed his life since he learned about sound and began publishing his own songs in 2020.
A Little Bit About Dhurandhar Dhurandhar, which came out on Netflix on Friday, made Rs 45 lakh on Sunday. Even if it came out digitally, Dhurandhar may still get people to go to the movies. Ranveer Singh's movie has made Rs 836.95 crore in India and Rs 1,303 crore throughout the world so far.
