Friends, family, and members of the film industry gathered at Asha Bhosle’s Mumbai residence to bid their final goodbye. Actor Ranveer Singh was visibly emotional as he left the premises, struggling to hold back tears. Earlier, he had shared a heartfelt note calling her “irreplaceable” and “incomparable,” reflecting the deep impact she had on generations of artists.

State Honours and Final Journey

As a mark of national respect, Asha Bhosle was draped in the Indian tricolour during her final rites. The ceremony at her residence in Lower Parel saw soldiers paying tribute before her funeral procession moved to Shivaji Park crematorium. The last rites were performed with dignity, honouring her immense contribution to Indian music and culture.

A Legacy That Will Echo Forever

Asha Bhosle, who passed away at Breach Candy Hospital due to multi-organ failure, leaves behind an unmatched musical legacy spanning over eight decades. From timeless film songs to diverse regional recordings, her voice defined eras. Honoured with the Dadasaheb Phalke Award and the Padma Vibhushan, she remains one of India’s most celebrated artists. Tributes poured in, including from Shah Rukh Khan, who remembered her as a pillar of Indian cinema.

ALSO READ: John Cena mourns legendary singer Asha Bhosle's passing with tribute