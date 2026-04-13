WWE icon John Cena and former Australian cricketer Brett Lee paid tribute to legendary Indian singer Asha Bhosle after her passing. Cena shared her photo on Instagram, while Lee reminisced about their collaboration on the duet 'You're the One for Me'.

John Cena's Tribute

WWE icon and actor John Cena paid tribute to legendary singer Asha Bhosle after her passing on Sunday, April 12, as he remembered a voice that touched millions across generations. Asha Bhosle, fondly known as "Asha Tai", remained one of India's most celebrated singers for more than eight decades. Her music was loved not only in India but also by listeners around the world.

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John Cena took to his Instagram account and shared a picture of the late singer as a mark of respect. View this post on Instagram A post shared by John Cena (@johncena) Soon after the post went online, netizens filled the comment section with emotional messages. One user wrote, "India loves you, John," while another said, "It feels great when a legend notices another legend."

Brett Lee Remembers Asha Bhosle

Earlier in the day, former Australian cricketer Brett Lee also remembered Asha Bhosle and looked back at the time when he worked with her on the duet "You're the One for Me." Sharing pictures with the singer on Instagram, Brett Lee spoke about their memorable collaboration and the impression she left on him.

"I had the pleasure of writing and recording You're the One for Me with Asha Bhosle back in 2006. It's something I'll always be incredibly grateful for. What stayed with me most wasn't just her extraordinary talent, but how kind and humble she was. For someone who had achieved so much in her life, she carried herself with such warmth and generosity," he wrote.

Last Rites

The legendary singer was cremated with full state honours on Monday at Shivaji Park Crematorium in Mumbai. Family members, friends, film personalities and admirers gathered to pay their last respects.

A Storied Career and Legacy

Asha Bhosle is widely seen as one of the most versatile voices in Indian music. Her songs covered many styles, including classical, ghazals, cabaret numbers and pop music. She also holds a Guinness World Record for the most studio recordings. Along with her sister Lata Mangeshkar, she became one of the defining voices of Hindi cinema's golden era.

Born to classical singer and theatre actor Pandit Deenanath Mangeshkar, Asha began singing at a young age and went on to create a remarkable legacy.

Her partnership with music composer RD Burman, whom she later married, remains one of the most loved collaborations in Indian film music.

Some of her evergreen songs include 'Piya Tu Ab To Aaja,' 'Dum Maro Dum,' 'Chura Liya Hai Tumne,' 'Dil Cheez Kya Hai' and 'Yeh Mera Dil.' (ANI)