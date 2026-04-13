Following Asha Bhosle's death, Shiv Sena leader Shaina NC called her the 'last living legend'. The iconic singer was cremated with full state honours in Mumbai, with family, fans, politicians, and film stars paying their final respects.

Shiv Sena leader Shaina NC paid tribute to Asha Bhosle by describing the singer as a "last living legend" of Indian playback singing after the musician passed away on April 12. In an interview with ANI, Shaina highlighted the versatility of Asha Bhosle and lauded her singing skills, saying that the musician has created a "benchmark" for the upcoming generations of singers. "Asha Bhosle is clearly the last living legend of Hindi playback. And as an Indian singer, I think every tribute that is paid to her falls short. Her concerts, her stories, her versatility from cabaret to ghazals. If we look at her kind of recording, it's a benchmark for generations to come, and I would only say that more strength to her family. After 12,000 songs and so many different languages, it's a legacy which is very, very difficult to live up to," said Shaina.

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Cremated With Full State Honours

Legendary singer Asha Bhosle was cremated with full state honours on Monday at the Shivaji Park Crematorium in Mumbai, where a large gathering of mourners came together to pay their final respects to the iconic voice that enthralled generations for more than eight decades. Wrapped in the tricolour, the mortal remains of Asha Bhosle, fondly known as "Asha Tai," were consigned to flames following a traditional gun salute by the Mumbai Police.

The city witnessed an emotional day as fans, political leaders, and members of the film and music industry came together to pay their last respects to the melody queen. Her last rites were performed by her son Anand. The legendary vocalist was also given a musical tribute by singers Shaan and Sudesh Bhosale.

Dignitaries Pay Last Respects

Several well-known faces from the film world arrived to pay floral tributes to the legendary singer. Actors Vicky Kaushal, Aamir Khan, Vivek Oberoi, Padmini Kolapuri and Jackie Shroff were among those seen at Shivaji Park. Apart from the film industry, several senior political leaders were also present at the crematorium. Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde attended the funeral and paid floral tributes to the iconic singer.

An Unparalleled Legacy

Widely regarded as one of the most versatile singers in Indian music, Asha Bhosle's repertoire spanned classical compositions, ghazals, cabaret songs, and contemporary pop. She holds a Guinness World Record for the most studio recordings and, along with her sister Lata Mangeshkar, helped define the golden era of Hindi film music.

Born to classical singer and theatre actor Pandit Deenanath Mangeshkar, she began her musical journey at a young age and went on to build an unparalleled legacy. Her collaborations with composer RD Burman, whom she later married, remain among the most celebrated in Indian cinema. Her iconic hits include Piya Tu Ab To Aaja and the rebellious Dum Maro Dum. Her versatile range also spans the soulful ghazal Dil Cheez Kya Hai, playful classics like Chura Liya Hai Tumne, and the timeless dance anthem Yeh Mera Dil.