Ranveer Singh Threat: Is a voice note from a US number a sign of a new gang war in Bollywood? A 10 crore extortion demand, and now 'Dhurandhar' fame actor Ranveer Singh's name after the firing outside Rohit Shetty's house
Threat Case
Ranveer Singh Threat Case: A person linked to the Lawrence Bishnoi gang demanded ₹10 crore from the actor via a WhatsApp voice note from a US number. The Mumbai Crime Branch is now investigating.
Is Ranveer the new target after the Rohit Shetty case?
This threat follows the firing at Rohit Shetty's house. Reports suggest Bishnoi's operative Harry Boxer sent the messages to Ranveer. No case has been filed yet.
Is the Bishnoi gang's influence growing in Bollywood?
The gang is linked to many cases. Member Shubham Lonkar is wanted for the Rohit Shetty firing, Baba Siddique's murder, and the shooting at Salman Khan's house.
What happened after the firing at Rohit Shetty's house?
A social media account linked to Lonkar posted a warning: "This was just a trailer... the gun will be fired inside his bedroom." It also threatened others.
Who is the Bishnoi gang's leader and where is he?
Lawrence Bishnoi runs his gang from a high-security jail in Gujarat. He's linked to murders and extortion. Canada declared him a 'terrorist' last September.
