After the massive success of ‘Dhurandhar’, the sequel ‘Dhurandhar: The Revenge’ has officially cleared the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) with a U/A 16+ rating. The film was certified on February 9, 2026, and carries a runtime of 208 minutes (3 hours and 28 minutes).

While slightly shorter than the first instalment, which ran for 3 hours and 34 minutes, the sequel still retains its grand, epic scale. The film is slated to hit theatres on March 19, 2026, setting up a significant box office face-off with ‘Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups’.