Dhurandhar 2: Runtime, Plot, Release Date; Here's Everything You Need To Know
Dhurandhar 2: Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar universe expands as the sequel gears up for a March 2026 release. With a U/A 16+ rating and an epic runtime, Dhurandhar: The Revenge promises a bigger, darker, and more intense chapter
Certification, Runtime and Release Details
After the massive success of ‘Dhurandhar’, the sequel ‘Dhurandhar: The Revenge’ has officially cleared the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) with a U/A 16+ rating. The film was certified on February 9, 2026, and carries a runtime of 208 minutes (3 hours and 28 minutes).
While slightly shorter than the first instalment, which ran for 3 hours and 34 minutes, the sequel still retains its grand, epic scale. The film is slated to hit theatres on March 19, 2026, setting up a significant box office face-off with ‘Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups’.
Plot Expansion: Hamza’s Deadliest Face-Off Yet
According to circulating reports, the story resumes with Ranveer Singh’s character, Hamza Ali Mazhari, firmly entrenched within Pakistan’s criminal network. Having taken down the feared gangster Rehman Dakait and consolidated influence, Hamza now encounters his most formidable adversary — Major Iqbal, an ISI strategist widely referred to as Bade Sahab.
The sequel is expected to elevate the intensity, focusing on a strategic and psychological battle between the undercover operative and the powerful intelligence mastermind. If the first film centered on infiltration and survival, this chapter promises confrontation and consequences on a much larger scale.
Legacy, Cast and Production Controversy
The original ‘Dhurandhar’ featured a powerful ensemble including R. Madhavan, Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, and Arjun Rampal, and was conceived as the first half of a two-part saga. It explored a high-stakes counter-terror mission, loosely inspired by real geopolitical tensions in South Asia.
However, the sequel’s journey to release has not been entirely smooth. Reports suggest that the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation recommended blacklisting director Aditya Dhar’s banner, B62 Studios, over alleged civic violations during production. Additionally, AICWA reportedly raised concerns about safety practices on set.
Despite these controversies, audience excitement remains strong. With the first film continuing an impressive 75-day theatrical run, expectations are sky-high for this climactic continuation of the Dhurandhar saga.
