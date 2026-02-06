- Home
- Entertainment
- Dhurandhar 2 vs Toxic Clash Forces Four Major Bollywood Films to Postpone Releases; Check
Dhurandhar 2 vs Toxic Clash Forces Four Major Bollywood Films to Postpone Releases; Check
March 2026 box office buzzed with the much-talked-about clash between Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar: The Revenge and Yash’s Toxic, prompting panic among filmmakers and leading to several movie releases being postponed amid intense hype.
Dhurandhar 2 Vs Toxic Clash Stirs Up the Box Office
Ranveer Singh's 'Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge' and Yash's pan-India film 'Toxic' are clashing on March 19, 2026. Both films have massive hype, and no filmmaker wants to compete. 'Dhurandhar 2' is especially talked about due to the first part's success, and it's expected to be a box office smash. Because of this, several films releasing around the same time have been postponed. Take a look at four such films...
Sunny Deol's 'Gabru' Is Out of the Race
Sunny Deol's film 'Gabru' was set for March 13 but is now postponed. Makers are mulling a new date. Sources say this is due to low footfall during Ramadan and the big clash on March 19. After 'Border 2' and 'Gadar 2', Sunny's market value is high, so producers want a solo release.
'Pati Patni Aur Woh 2' Release Also Delayed
'Pati Patni Aur Woh 2', starring Ayushmann, Sara, Wamiqa, and Rakul, was set for March 4 but is now pushed back. It's a light entertainer for families. Getting screens amid big action clashes in March was tough, so makers decided to wait for a better box office window.
Ram Charan's 'Peddi' Now in April
The sports action drama 'Peddi', with Ram Charan in the lead, was first set for March 27, 2026. But with shooting and post-production ongoing, the release is now April 30, 2026. The recently released poster showing Ram Charan's rough and intense look has increased the excitement for the film.
Adivi Sesh's 'Dacoit' Also Postponed
The pan-India action film 'Dacoit', with Adivi Sesh, Mrunal Thakur, and Anurag Kashyap, was set for March 19, 2026. The teaser got a great response, but the release is now April 10, 2026. This move is to avoid the big clash and get better theater space. Makers want a solo release for the film.
Catch all the latest Entertainment News from movies, OTT Release updates, television highlights, and celebrity gossip to exclusive interviews and detailed Movie Reviews. Stay updated with trending stories, viral moments, and Bigg Boss highlights, along with the latest Box Office Collection reports. Download the Asianet News Official Appfrom the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for nonstop entertainment buzz anytime, anywhere.