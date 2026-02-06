Ranveer Singh's 'Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge' and Yash's pan-India film 'Toxic' are clashing on March 19, 2026. Both films have massive hype, and no filmmaker wants to compete. 'Dhurandhar 2' is especially talked about due to the first part's success, and it's expected to be a box office smash. Because of this, several films releasing around the same time have been postponed. Take a look at four such films...