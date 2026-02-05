Dhurandhar: The Revenge is set to release in theaters on March 19th. Its official Hindi teaser was recently released, hinting at the blockbuster film being even more scary and action-packed. The film is being touted as an exciting and challenging sequel that expands the franchise's spy universe. The approximately 1.12-minute teaser begins with blood-soaked action sequences, showcasing the psychological and physical transformation of Jaskirat Singh Rangi into spy Hamza Ali Mazari.

Produced by Jio Studios and B62 Studios and handled by T-Series as the music label, Dhurandhar: The Revenge is scheduled to release in theaters coinciding with Eid, Gudi Padwa, and Ugadi. The film will release in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam.

About Dhurandhar and its sequel

Dhurandhar, which released in theatres on December 5, stars Ranveer Singh, Sanjay Dutt, Akshaye Khanna, R Madhavan, Arjun Rampal and Rakesh Bedi among others.