Dhurandhar Netflix Report: Ranveer Singh Starrer Top 10 in 22 Countries; Read On
Dhurandhar Netflix Release: Ranveer Singh-Akshaye Khanna starrer 'Dhurandhar' has achieved global success on Netflix. The film is trending at No. 1 in 7 countries and among the top 10 non-English films in 22 countries, while its sequel, Dhurandhar 2
Dhurandhar
Ranveer Singh and Akshaye Khanna's ‘Dhurandhar’ topped the charts in seven countries and was among the top 10 films in 22. The action film is directed by Aditya Dhar.
Dhurandhar, which broke numerous records upon its theatrical release, has also maintained its success on OTT platforms. Directed by Aditya Dhar, the film released on Netflix last month.
Dhurandhar in the top list of Netflix
According to Netflix's official Top 10 website, in its first week of streaming, Dhurandhar has topped the weekly Top 10 list of non-English films in seven countries globally. The film received a total of 7.6 million views this week and a total viewing time of 26.1 million hours. Dhurandhar's duration on the OTT platform is 3.26 hours.
In which countries is Dhurandhar on the Netflix top list?
Dhurandhar is currently ranked number one in Bahrain, India, Mauritius, Oman, Pakistan, Qatar, and the United Arab Emirates. In addition to achieving the number one spot in 7 countries, Dhurandhar is ranked in the top 10 in 22 countries.
Sharing the poster of the film on its Instagram account, Netflix India wrote, “The world is in for a storm. Dhurandhar is trending globally in 22 countries.”
Dhurandhar on Netflix
Set in Karachi's Lyari town, known for its history of gang wars and violent regional battles, Aditya Dhar's film revolves around events like the Kandahar plane hijacking, the 2001 Parliament attack, and the 26/11 Mumbai attacks, and a secret mission set against a terrorist backdrop. The film is produced by Aditya and his brother Lokesh Dhar under their banner B62 Studios in association with Jyoti Deshpande of Jio Studios.
Dhurandhar
Dhurandhar: The Revenge is set to release in theaters on March 19th. Its official Hindi teaser was recently released, hinting at the blockbuster film being even more scary and action-packed. The film is being touted as an exciting and challenging sequel that expands the franchise's spy universe. The approximately 1.12-minute teaser begins with blood-soaked action sequences, showcasing the psychological and physical transformation of Jaskirat Singh Rangi into spy Hamza Ali Mazari.
Produced by Jio Studios and B62 Studios and handled by T-Series as the music label, Dhurandhar: The Revenge is scheduled to release in theaters coinciding with Eid, Gudi Padwa, and Ugadi. The film will release in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam.
About Dhurandhar and its sequel
Dhurandhar, which released in theatres on December 5, stars Ranveer Singh, Sanjay Dutt, Akshaye Khanna, R Madhavan, Arjun Rampal and Rakesh Bedi among others.
