Jason Shah expressed concern that contemporary films have drifted away from emotional warmth and light storytelling. He noted that cinema has historically connected with audiences through relatable emotions and entertainment. However, he believes storytelling today is heavily influenced by social and political themes. According to him, films are increasingly layered with hidden messaging, reflecting changing global realities. While he acknowledges that cinema must evolve with society, Shah feels that this transition has reduced the innocence and simplicity that once made films universally appealing. He also questioned whether light-hearted entertainers from the past would still attract audiences in the current climate.