Heeramandi actor Jason Shah has spoken about the changing face of modern cinema, raising concerns about growing violence, political messaging, and shifting audience tastes. The actor questioned whether films are losing their emotional simplicity
Jason Shah says modern cinema is losing emotional simplicity
Jason Shah expressed concern that contemporary films have drifted away from emotional warmth and light storytelling. He noted that cinema has historically connected with audiences through relatable emotions and entertainment. However, he believes storytelling today is heavily influenced by social and political themes. According to him, films are increasingly layered with hidden messaging, reflecting changing global realities. While he acknowledges that cinema must evolve with society, Shah feels that this transition has reduced the innocence and simplicity that once made films universally appealing. He also questioned whether light-hearted entertainers from the past would still attract audiences in the current climate.
Strong criticism of violence in Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar
The actor particularly highlighted the rising acceptance of graphic violence in mainstream films, using Dhurandhar as an example. Shah admitted he was surprised by how audiences, including families with children, embraced the film’s violent elements. He recognised that Dhurandhar deals with serious geopolitical themes and reflects a sensitive subject related to national security and terrorism. However, he suggested that the growing popularity of violent storytelling indicates a shift in audience preferences. Shah implied that viewers today are drawn towards intense and darker narratives, which raises concerns about how entertainment influences younger viewers.
Toxic teaser reflects changing audience mindset and industry trends
Jason Shah also commented on Yash’s upcoming film Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups, stating that its teaser represents how filmmakers are responding to evolving audience expectations. He observed that modern producers are creating content that mirrors society’s fascination with edgy and bold storytelling. The teaser has already sparked controversy for its graphic visuals and portrayal of female characters, with some critics accusing it of encouraging the male gaze. Shah believes such debates highlight how cinema has become more provocative and commercially driven. Despite acknowledging the need for innovation, he emphasised that filmmakers must balance creativity with responsibility.
