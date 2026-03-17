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Dhurandhar 2 Cast Education Revealed: Ranveer Singh to Sanjay Dutt — Who Tops the Academic Chart?
The buzz around Dhurandhar 2 is soaring as its March 19 release nears, with massive advance bookings already. Ahead of its big screen arrival, here’s a look at the educational qualifications of its star-studded cast.
Ranveer Singh
Ranveer Singh, who plays the lead role in Dhurandhar 2, first studied at Mumbai's H.R. College of Commerce and Economics. He then went to the USA and got his Bachelor of Arts degree from Indiana University, Bloomington.
Sanjay Dutt
Sanjay Dutt did his schooling at The Lawrence School, a boarding school in Sanawar, Himachal Pradesh. After school, he joined Mumbai's Elphinstone College but soon dropped out to build a career in acting and films.
Sara Arjun
Sara Arjun is continuing her studies alongside her acting career. After finishing her schooling in Mumbai, she is currently pursuing a degree in Performing Arts and Film Studies.
Akshaye Khanna
Akshaye Khanna completed his early studies at Bombay International School and Lawrence School in Ooty. He then graduated from H.R. College of Commerce and Economics in Mumbai. To prepare for his acting career, he trained at the Kishore Namit Kapoor Acting Institute in Mumbai.
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Arjun Rampal
Arjun Rampal finished his schooling at Kodaikanal International School. After that, he graduated with a degree in Economics from Hindu College, Delhi University. He built a career in modelling after completing his studies and then entered Bollywood.
R. Madhavan
R. Madhavan holds a B.Sc. degree in Electronics. As an NCC cadet, he trained in England and even worked with the British Army. On top of that, he also has a post-graduation degree in Public Speaking.
Saumya Tandon
Saumya Tandon did her schooling from St. Mary's Convent School in Ujjain. She also holds a Master of Business Administration (MBA) degree. Her father was a professor at Ujjain University.
Rakesh Bedi
Rakesh Bedi completed his early education at Kendriya Vidyalaya, Andrews Ganj in Delhi. He then pursued an acting course from the Film and Television Institute of India (FTII) in Pune. He has also done theatre with Delhi's Pierrot's Troupe.
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