Aaron Pierre has officially joined the cast of DC's 'Man of Tomorrow,' the sequel to James Gunn's 2025 'Superman'. The film, set for a July 9, 2027 release, will also see the return of David Corenswet as Superman and Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor.

Actor Aaron Pierre has joined the cast of DC Studios' upcoming superhero film 'Man of Tomorrow', the sequel to the 2025 hit 'Superman.' The actor confirmed the news on his official Instagram handle on Friday.

'Man of Tomorrow' Details and Returning Cast

The new film will once again be written and directed by James Gunn and is scheduled to open in theatres on July 9, 2027.

The sequel is expected to bring back David Corenswet as Superman/Clark Kent and Nicholas Hoult as the iconic villain Lex Luthor.

According to reports by Deadline, the story will see Superman and Luthor forced into an unlikely alliance as they face a powerful technological alien threat known as Brainiac. The role of Brainiac will be played by German actor Lars Eidinger.

Several cast members from the previous film are also expected to reprise their roles. These include Rachel Brosnahan, Skyler Gisondo and Sara Sampaio.

Production and Franchise Context

Production on 'Man of Tomorrow' is scheduled to begin in April in Atlanta and continue through the summer.

'Man of Tomorrow' follows the commercial success of the 2025 'Superman' film, which helped launch a new era for DC Studios under Gunn's creative leadership.

With filming set to begin in the coming weeks, further casting announcements and production updates are expected from the makers.

Aaron Pierre's Upcoming Projects

Meanwhile, Pierre is also set to star in the upcoming HBO series 'Lanterns', based on the Green Lantern characters, which is expected to debut later this summer. (ANI)