Filmmaker Aditya Dhar marked his 43rd birthday by working on 'Dhurandhar: The Revenge'. He shared a note thanking fans for their support and the viral 'peak detailing' memes, revealing the sequel is set for a March 19 release.

Filmmaker Aditya Dhar marked his 43rd birthday by working on the final stages of his upcoming film 'Dhurandhar: The Revenge', the sequel to the blockbuster 'Dhurandhar.' The director shared a heartfelt note on social media, expressing gratitude to audiences for their support and acknowledging the viral "peak detailing" memes inspired by his filmmaking style.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Filmmaker Expresses Gratitude to Fans

Taking to his Instagram account, Dhar reflected on the past year while revealing he was spending his birthday completing the finishing touches on the sequel, which is set for a worldwide theatrical release on March 19.

"As I spend my birthday adding the final touches on Dhurandhar The Revenge, I find myself pausing for a moment and looking back at the phenomenal year that has gone by," Dhar wrote, adding, "Sitting here today I feel an overwhelming sense of gratitude. For the journey. For the team who has always walked besides me. And for the faith so many of you have shown in my work over the years."

The director also addressed the online buzz surrounding the film and the memes celebrating the level of detail in his projects. Dhar said he had been reading fans' messages and posts, including the widely shared "peak detailing by Aditya Dhar" memes.

"Reading all your messages, tweets, stories, and all the 'peak detailing by Aditya Dhar memes', my heart is full," he wrote, adding that he wished he could personally respond to each supporter. "Please know how deeply I value all your love and encouragement."

Dhar emphasised the importance of audience trust in the film industry, calling filmmaking a "leap of faith." He added that the overwhelming support he has received from viewers has been deeply meaningful to him.

The note concluded with a message about perseverance and belief in one's dreams. "If this year has taught me anything, it is that never lose belief in your dreams, however big they might be. Show up with honesty. Give your work everything you have. And the universe will respond," he wrote, before signing off with: "Back to work now. See you at the movies."

'Dhurandhar: The Revenge' Plot and Release Details

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aditya Dhar (@adityadharfilms) The filmmaker's message arrives as anticipation builds around 'Dhurandhar: The Revenge'. The original film, released in theatres last December, became the highest-grossing film of 2025 and one of the year's biggest box-office successes.

The sequel continues the story of undercover agent Jaskirat Singh Rangi, played by Ranveer Singh. In the new chapter, Rangi is deeply embedded in the criminal underworld under the alias Hamza Ali Mazari.

The narrative suggests that after the death of gangster Rehman Dakait, portrayed in the first film by Akshaye Khanna, Hamza rises through the ranks of Lyari's underworld in Karachi, eventually emerging as "Lyari ka Badshah."

The makers also released the song "Aari Aari" from the film on Dhar's birthday and announced that the original Dhurandhar will be re-released in theatres in India and overseas ahead of the sequel's premiere.

'Dhurandhar: The Revenge' is set to arrive in cinemas worldwide on March 19. (ANI)