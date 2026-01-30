Excitement around Dhurandhar 2 has reached a new peak as reports suggest that not one, but three teasers from the sequel will drop on January 31, 2026. Fueling the hype further is a viral clip circulating online — a sequel sneak peek originally shown at the end of Dhurandhar.

Fans believe this brief sequence offers major clues about the next chapter and that several shots from it may reappear in the upcoming teasers. The sequel is officially locked for a theatrical release on March 19, 2026, coinciding with Eid. It will release simultaneously in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam, firmly positioning Dhurandhar 2 as a pan-India spectacle.