Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar 2 Look Breaks the Internet, Fans Can’t Keep Calm
Ranveer Singh’s new look from Dhurandhar 2 has gone viral, sparking massive buzz online. Fans are flooding social media with reactions, praising the avatar and eagerly awaiting Aditya Dhar’s much-anticipated film release.
Ranveer Singh's film Dhurandhar 2
Ranveer Singh's film Dhurandhar was a box office smash. Released on Dec 5, 2025, a sequel was announced. Now, Ranveer's look from Dhurandhar 2 has fans buzzing.
What people said after seeing Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar 2 look
Seeing Ranveer's look, user Puneet Raj wrote, 'Can't wait.' Shilpa Shetty commented, 'You've set it on fire.' Jayraj added, 'Now the real destruction will happen.'
Dhurandhar 2 look creates chaos
On Ranveer's look, Shoaib Khan wrote, 'This isn't a storm, it's destruction.' Prateek Modi added, 'The weather's about to turn.' Jyoti Sen said, 'Can't wait for the teaser!'
Dhurandhar 2 is being compared to Yash's film Toxic
Fans are comparing Ranveer's Dhurandhar 2 look to Yash's film Toxic, as both release on March 19. One user asked, 'What about Rocky Bhai?' Another called it 'The biggest threat to Toxic.'
When will the Dhurandhar 2 teaser be released
Ranveer Singh posted on Instagram that the Dhurandhar 2 teaser will drop Tuesday at 12:12 PM. He wrote, 'Time to mess things up.' The film releases worldwide on March 19, 2026.
Dhurandhar 2 star cast
Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar 2 stars Ranveer Singh, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, and more. Akshay Khanna may also appear. It's produced by Jio Studios and B62 Studios.
About the film Dhurandhar
Dhurandhar released worldwide on Dec 5, 2025, and was a massive hit. In 59 days, the film has grossed 1428 crore worldwide, earning consistently at the box office.
