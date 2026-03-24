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Dhurandhar 2 Female Cast: Yami Gautam to Sara Arjun – 8 Powerful Women Stealing Show in Blockbuster
Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar 2 continues its record-breaking run, earning a staggering ₹829.76 crore worldwide. Eight talented actresses captivated audiences with their performances, bringing their unique characters to life on the big screen.
The heroines of the film Dhurandhar 2
Director Aditya Dhar's film 'Dhurandhar 2' features a total of eight actresses. While some are reprising their roles from the first film, others are new faces in the sequel. Let's get to know them.
1. Saumya Tandon
Popular TV actress Saumya Tandon plays the role of Ulfat, the widow of dacoit Rehman, in 'Dhurandhar 2'. Saumya is a well-known face on Indian television.
2. Sara Arjun
Sara Arjun plays Yalina Jamali, the wife of Hamza, in 'Dhurandhar 2'. This film marks Sara's debut as a lead actress.
3. Madhurjeet Sarghi
TV actress Madhurjeet Sarghi also appears in 'Dhurandhar 2'. She portrays the character of Prabneet Kaur Rangi, who is Jaskeerat's mother in the movie.
4. Gitikka Ganju Dhar
Gitikka Ganju Dhar plays Shabnam Jamali, the wife of Jameel Jamali. She won everyone's heart with her performance in this small but impactful role.
5. Pari Pandher
Pari Pandher, a singer and actress from Punjabi cinema, is also part of 'Dhurandhar 2'. She plays Jasleen Kaur Rangi, the sister of Jaskeerat, in the film.
6. Hitika Bali
Hitika Bali, who works in Punjabi cinema, is another actress in 'Dhurandhar 2'. She has taken on the role of Harleen Kaur Rangi, Jaskeerat's sister.
7. Bhasha Sumbli
Bhasha Sumbli also features in Ranveer Singh's 'Dhurandhar 2'. In the movie, she plays the role of Advocate Veena.
8. Yami Gautam
Yami Gautam makes a cameo appearance in 'Dhurandhar 2', a film directed by her husband, Aditya Dhar. She plays the character of Shazia Bano in her special role.
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