Dhurandhar 2 Faces 21 CBFC Cuts After Rs 1000 Cr Run; Sanjay Dutt’s Dialogue Muted
Dhurandhar The Revenge is roaring at the box office, crossing ₹1000 crore in India and ₹1600 crore worldwide. Now, the blockbuster is making headlines again due to major post-release changes and updates.
Dhurandhar 2: Changed after release!
Major goof-up in a 'Dhurandhar 2' fight scene
In one fight scene, audiences spotted the cameraman in a mirror. This happened during a toilet fight scene between Hamza (Ranveer Singh) and Pinda (Udaybir Sandhu). Fans caught the mistake, and the scene went viral on social media.
The viral scene from 'Dhurandhar 2' was quietly fixed
'Silent cut' for cuss words in 'Dhurandhar 2'
Sources in reports say, “The first version had some cuss words muted, but many were left in. The new print has muted more cuss words.” In the 'Operation Lyari' scene, Sanjay Dutt's dialogue 'Lan% Chu$# kya' has been muted. A word spoken by Rakesh Bedi has also been silenced.
21 CBFC changes + ₹1000 crore record
'Dhurandhar 2' has earned over ₹1600 crore
Trade reports suggest that 'Dhurandhar The Revenge' has a net collection of over ₹1,023 crore in India. The spy action thriller's gross worldwide collection has crossed ₹1622 crore. Directed by Aditya Dhar, the film stars Ranveer Singh, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, R. Madhavan, Rakesh Bedi, Danish Pandor, and Sara Arjun.
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