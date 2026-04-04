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Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Report: Near Rs 1000 Cr in India, Day 17 Collection Revealed
The box office pace for 'Dhurandhar The Revenge' has slowed down a bit. After the weekdays, the film didn't see the expected jump even in its third weekend. Still, it's just a hair's breadth away from the ₹1000 crore club in India.
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How much did Dhurandhar 2 earn on Day 17?
As per sacnilk.com's report, 'Dhurandhar The Revenge', directed by Aditya Dhar, earned about ₹14.23 crore across India on its 17th day (figures till 6 PM). This brings the film's total domestic collection for all language versions to approximately ₹973.60 crore.
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How much did the Hindi version of 'Dhurandhar 2' earn on Day 17?
The Hindi version of Ranveer Singh's spy action drama 'Dhurandhar 2' earned around ₹13.54 crore on its 17th day. The film's net collection for this version now stands at about ₹913.08 crore. It has become the first Hindi film to cross the ₹900 crore mark at the Indian box office.
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'Dhurandhar 2' is ready to become the third ₹1000 crore film
'Dhurandhar 2' is all set to become the third film to cross ₹1000 crore at the domestic box office. Currently, this exclusive list includes Allu Arjun's 'Pushpa 2' and Prabhas's 'Baahubali 2'. These films collected ₹1,234.10 crore and ₹1,030.42 crore in India, respectively.
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What is the worldwide collection of 'Dhurandhar 2'?
'Dhurandhar 2' is also holding strong at the worldwide box office. The film's gross collection has crossed the ₹1550 crore mark globally. Out of this, the gross collection from India alone is ₹1,163.74 crore.
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'Dhurandhar 2' is in profit of over 300 percent
Talking about its box office verdict, 'Dhurandhar 2' is already an all-time blockbuster. The film's budget is reported to be around ₹225 crore. It has already earned a net of about ₹972.22 crore in India. This means the film has made a profit of over ₹747.22 crore, which is more than 332% of its budget. The film also stars Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, R. Madhavan, Rakesh Bedi, and Sara Arjun alongside Ranveer Singh.
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