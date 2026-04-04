Netflix Top 10 India: From Dhurandhar to Mardaani 3, What to Watch Now
Looking for something to watch on Netflix this weekend? There are some solid options available. But surprisingly, Ranveer Singh's 'Dhurandhar' isn't at the number one spot in India's Top 10 trending movies this week.
1. Vadh 2
Netflix Release Date: 3 April 2026
'Vadh 2' is a crime thriller starring Sanjay Mishra and Neena Gupta. Director Jaspal Singh Sandhu's film had released in theatres on 6 February 2026 and was a flop. But as soon as it hit Netflix, it became the No. 1 trending movie in just 24 hours, leaving behind biggies like 'Dhurandhar 2' and 'Mardaani 3'.
2. Mrityunjay
Netflix Release Date: 3 April 2026
'Mrityunjay' is a Telugu action thriller that has Sri Vishnu and Reba Monica John in the lead roles. Sri Hussain Sha Kiran directed this film. It was released in theatres on 6 March 2026 and was a flop. But on Netflix, it started trending at the number two spot just 24 hours after its release.
3. Mardaani 3
Netflix Release Date: 27 March 2026
Director Abhijat Minawala's Bollywood action thriller 'Mardaani 3' was a hit when it released in theatres on 30 January 2026. It's been a week since the film dropped on Netflix, and it's still trending at number three. The film features Rani Mukerji in the lead role, with Mallika Prasad playing the villain.
4. Dhurandhar
Netflix Release Date: 30 January 2025
While the sequel 'Dhurandhar The Revenge' is making waves at the box office, the first part of this spy action drama, directed by Aditya Dhar, is a favourite on Netflix. Ranveer Singh's 'Dhurandhar' came on Netflix two months ago and has managed to stay in the top 5 trending films.
5. Sampradayani Suppini Suddapoosani
Netflix Release Date: 3 April 2026
This is a Telugu comedy film directed by Sudheer Sriram. The film stars actors like Shivaji, Laya, Master Rohan, and Prince Cecil. It didn't do well in theatres after its 6 March 2026 release, but it entered Netflix's top 5 trending list within 24 hours.
The other 5 films in Netflix's Top 10
6. Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos (Hindi action-comedy spy film)
- Netflix Release Date: 1 April 2026
7. Border 2 (Hindi war drama film)
- Netflix Release Date: 20 March 2026
8. Made in Korea (Tamil coming-of-age comedy-drama)
- Netflix Release Date: 12 March 2026
9. Hollow Man 2 (American science-fiction thriller film)
- Netflix Release Date: 1 April 2026
10. HUMINT (South Korean action-spy film)
- Netflix Release Date: 31 March 2026
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