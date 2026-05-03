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Worldwide Collection

The movie has raked in ₹425.75 crore from its overseas run. Even though the daily earnings have dipped slightly, the film still has a strong grip on Indian theatres. Its total worldwide collection has now soared to ₹1,788.32 crore. With this achievement, Dhurandhar 2 is on track to become the second Indian film after Dangal to cross the ₹1,800 crore mark. This level of collection highlights the film's long run and massive fan support.