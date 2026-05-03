Dhurandhar 2 Creates History, Smashes Baahubali 2 Box Office Record In 45 Days
Dhurandhar 2 has stunned the box office with its phenomenal run. In just 45 days, the film crossed a massive milestone, surpassing long-standing records and challenging the dominance of Baahubali 2: The Conclusion.
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Baahubali's record broken by Dhurandhar 2
Dhurandhar 2 has achieved what many thought was impossible. The film is still drawing crowds to theatres, proving its staying power. Its consistent performance, even with new movies coming out, shows how much audiences love it. The film earned about ₹2.77 crore on its 45th day alone, a testament to its incredible run.
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Dhurandhar 2 box office figures
Reports say the film has so far collected a net of ₹1,138.54 crore in India alone. If you look at the gross collections, the number climbs to a massive ₹1,362.57 crore. These figures firmly establish the movie as one of the biggest hits of 2026. And its impact isn't limited to India; the film is doing great business in overseas markets too.
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Worldwide Collection
The movie has raked in ₹425.75 crore from its overseas run. Even though the daily earnings have dipped slightly, the film still has a strong grip on Indian theatres. Its total worldwide collection has now soared to ₹1,788.32 crore. With this achievement, Dhurandhar 2 is on track to become the second Indian film after Dangal to cross the ₹1,800 crore mark. This level of collection highlights the film's long run and massive fan support.
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Highest grossing Indian films
Most importantly, Dhurandhar 2 has officially broken Baahubali 2's record. While Baahubali 2's lifetime worldwide collection was ₹1,788.06 crore, Dhurandhar 2 reached ₹1,788.32 crore in just 45 days. The margin might be small, but this achievement has written a new chapter in the history of Indian cinema.
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