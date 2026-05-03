2 5 Image Credit : KVN Productions

Yash will appear in a role with negative shades for the first time. His fans are eagerly waiting for both 'Toxic' and 'Ramayan'. The makers first planned to release 'Toxic' on March 19. But they changed the date to avoid a box office clash with 'Dhurandar 2'. Later, they postponed it to June 4 due to the conflict in the Middle East and technical issues. Now, news is that the film won't release on June 4 either.