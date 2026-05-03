Salman Khan's Instagram post in a black fedora from his farmhouse went viral. He shared a candid life lesson on decision-making, which drew widespread reactions from fans, who praised his look and physique. The post got over 5 lakh likes in hours.

Superstar Salman Khan set social media abuzz on Sunday after sharing an Instagram post that combined style with a candid life lesson, drawing widespread reactions from fans. The actor was seen wearing a black fedora paired with a casual black T-shirt, posing against a rustic outdoor backdrop at his farmhouse. The post quickly went viral, garnering over 5 lakh likes within a few hours of being uploaded.

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In his caption, Salman Khan shared a reflective message on decision-making and clarity in life. "Thinking yeh hai kisi bhi field mai. Soch lo samaj lo clear ho jao decision lo aur sab bhool ke aage badho," Khan wrote.

Adding a touch of humour, the actor wrote, "topi se yaad aaya topi khud pehno kisi ko pehnao nahi na kisi ko pehnane do." View this post on Instagram A post shared by Salman Khan (@beingsalmankhan)

The post resonated with fans, who flooded the comments section praising his appearance and physique, with one user describing him as "extremely fit and handsome."

A Moment of 'Sukh'

Earlier in the day, the actor also shared a more personal moment with his followers. Posting a serene photograph with his pet dog, Salman captioned it "Yeh hai sukh" (This is happiness), where he was seen resting his head against his pet. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Salman Khan (@beingsalmankhan)

On the Work Front

On the work front, Salman Khan will be next seen in a project tentatively titled #SVC63, featuring actress Nayanthara and directed by Vamshi Paidipally. The movie is set to hit theatres on Eid 2027. Salman is also gearing up for the release of 'Maatrubhumi: May War Rest in Peace', which also stars Chitrangada Singh. The film was earlier titled 'Battle of Galwan'. (ANI)