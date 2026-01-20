The excitement around Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge has reached a new high with the Central Board of Film Certification approving its official teaser. Certified on January 19, 2026, the teaser has received an A (Adults Only) rating, hinting at a darker, more intense continuation of the franchise. With a crisp runtime of 1 minute and 48 seconds, the glimpse is designed to deliver maximum impact in minimal time.

This certification marks the formal launch of the film’s promotional journey. For fans who have been awaiting a solid update since the first film’s record-breaking run, the teaser approval signals that the countdown to release has truly begun.