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Dhurandhar 2: Can Ranveer Singh's Film Rewrite Bollywood Box Office Advance Booking History?
It's already raked in over ₹8 crore in the first 24 hours (not counting blocked seats). But the big question is, can it break into the top 5 list of all-time highest advance bookings for Hindi movies?
KGF: Chapter 2: The Biggest Record in Hindi Advance Bookings
The Hindi version of this Kannada blockbuster, KGF: Chapter 2, sits at the number 1 spot for advance bookings. When it released in 2022, the film sold tickets worth a massive ₹40.65 crore for its opening day alone. The craze for this Prashanth Neel directorial was so huge that 'Housefull' boards went up even before its release. The film's Hindi version went on to earn a total of ₹434.70 crore.
Baahubali 2: Held the Record for Many Years
The Hindi version of this Telugu epic, Baahubali 2: The Conclusion, collected ₹37.53 crore in advance bookings. Directed by S.S. Rajamouli and starring Prabhas, this 2017 film held the top spot for five years. Its Hindi version eventually earned a staggering ₹510.99 crore at the box office.
Pushpa 2: Advance Bookings Brought a Tsunami of Earnings
Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2: The Rule also put up a fantastic show in advance bookings. The Hindi version of this pan-India Telugu film earned ₹37.30 crore from pre-sales. The hype for this 2024 movie was unreal, helping it collect over ₹830 crore in the Hindi belt alone and setting a new record. Later, 'Dhurandhar' broke this record by earning ₹895.42 crore.
Jawan: Shah Rukh Khan's Box Office Explosion
This Bollywood film, directed by Atlee Kumar, touched the ₹37.24 crore mark in advance bookings even before its release. The Shah Rukh Khan starrer came out in 2023 and is currently the third highest-grossing Hindi film, with collections of ₹643.87 crore.
Animal: Ranbir Kapoor's Film Created a Storm at the Box Office
Animal, which released in 2023, managed to secure ₹29.25 crore in advance bookings for its opening day. Sandeep Reddy Vanga directed this Hindi film starring Ranbir Kapoor. The movie went on to collect ₹556.36 crore in India.
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