Ranveer Singh's film Dhurandhar 2 is all set to break box office records on Eid. After the historic earnings of the first part, the sequel is expected to have a record-breaking opening. It's believed that it could shatter Salman Khan's Eid record
Ranveer Singh's box office blast on Eid
Ranveer Singh's 'Dhurandhar 2' is set for a grand Eid release on March 19. The huge buzz is fueled by the first part's success, making it a top release of the year.
Historic success of 'Dhurandhar' Part 1
Director Aditya Dhar's first film in the franchise exceeded all expectations, earning over ₹890 crore. This massive success has set a strong foundation for Dhurandhar 2's box office predictions.
Will 'Dhurandhar 2' have a massive opening day?
A Koimoi report suggests Dhurandhar 2 could make ₹60 crore+ on day one. Despite a clash with 'Toxic', strong advance bookings and star power make it a top contender for a record Eid opening.
Salman Khan's Eid Box Office record in danger
The biggest Eid opening record is held by Salman Khan's 'Bharat' (₹42.3 crore). Experts predict Dhurandhar 2 will beat this, possibly becoming the first ₹50-60 crore Eid opener.
Dhurandhar 2's Starcast
The cast includes Ranveer Singh, Sanjay Dutt, R Madhavan, and Arjun Rampal. Produced by B62 & Jio Studios, its blend of action and drama makes it a 2026 blockbuster contender.
