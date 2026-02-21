Is Meghana Raj Ready for Second Marriage? Actress Shares Honest Feelings
Meghana Raj has spoken openly about the need for a partner in her life. Stating that everyone needs a companion to share life's ups and downs, she has given a positive hint about companionship, echoing her father Sundar Raj's wishes.
Heartfelt Words
'Everyone needs a partner, not necessarily as a husband, but as a companion. At least to talk about our joys and sorrows, we need a companion,' said actress Meghana Raj, opening up about a major life decision for the first time, bringing joy to her fans. The actress spoke about this in an interview with the English YouTube channel, Rayane Mithun.
Question about marriage
Meghana has faced many questions about remarriage. Though it's been years since Chiru's death, she had previously said finding love wasn't on her mind but could happen.
What did the actress say then?
Many people bring up remarriage. She had said she wasn't mentally ready but would consider it if the chance arose. Now, she has spoken openly about the possibility.
Father has the same wish
Her father, Sundar Raj, said the choice is hers. 'Her decision is our decision. One must choose a beautiful life while being a role model for society,' he stated.
Needed for companionship
Sundar Raj expressed his hope for his daughter to find a companion, stating that the bond between a man and woman is a divine rule and a mental sanctuary.
Taking care of her son
Meghana is busy with her son, Raayan, and her film career. She lost her husband, Chiru Sarja, in June 2020. Since then, fans have hoped she would remarry.
