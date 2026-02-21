Divorce Wave in Indian Cricket? Hardik Pandya, Rahul Chahar and Others Who Split
The trend of divorces continues in Indian cricket. Many top players, including Rahul Chahar, Shikhar Dhawan, and Hardik Pandya, have separated from their wives. Here are their marital details.
Rahul Chahar-Ishani Johar
A new name on the divorce list. He announced his divorce from wife Ishani Johar on Instagram. The couple, married in 2022, decided to split around their 4th anniversary.
Shikhar Dhawan-Aesha Mukerji
He divorced Aesha Mukerji in 2023 after 8 years of marriage. The court granted the divorce due to mental cruelty from his wife. He's now preparing for another marriage.
Yuzvendra Chahal-Dhanashree Verma
After four years of marriage, Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhanashree Verma have gotten divorced. Their divorce was widely reported at the national level.
Hardik Pandya-Nataša Stanković
He officially announced his split from actress Natasa Stankovic in 2024 after four years of marriage. They have a son, Agastya. He is now dating a model.
Mohammed Shami-Hasin Jahan
Due to disagreements with his wife Hasin Jahan, he has been in a legal battle for several years. Both are currently living separately.
