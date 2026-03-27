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Inside PHOTOS of Dhurandhar 2 Star R Madhavan's House with 5 Bedrooms and Lavish Interiors
The buzz around 'Dhurandhar 2' is everywhere! Thanks to the film's success, its star cast is also in the limelight. On this occasion, we're showing you photos of the Mumbai apartment of R. Madhavan, who plays the IB Chief in the movie.
R Madhavan's House with 5 Bedrooms and Lavish Interiors
R. Madhavan, who is shining in 'Dhurandhar 2', lives in a spectacular and lavish apartment in Mumbai. His apartment is in the city's Bandra Kurla Complex, located near Signia Pearl.
R Madhavan's House with 5 Bedrooms and Lavish Interiorsत
This lavish apartment of R. Madhavan is priced at a whopping ₹17.50 crore. It features a large living area and is equipped with all the latest state-of-the-art amenities.
R Madhavan's House with 5 Bedrooms and Lavish Interiors
The living room in R. Madhavan's apartment is decorated with a mix of modern and classic furniture. You can see comfy sofas and chairs here. The room also has special lighting and chandeliers.
R Madhavan's House with 5 Bedrooms and Lavish Interiors
R. Madhavan's apartment is spread across approximately 4182 square feet and includes two parking spaces. According to reports, the flat has 5 bedrooms, and special attention has been paid to their decor.
R Madhavan's House with 5 Bedrooms and Lavish Interiors
R. Madhavan's apartment also boasts a fantastic garden area. This space is quite large too. It has proper seating arrangements and even a swing to relax on.
R Madhavan's House with 5 Bedrooms and Lavish Interiors
Just so you know, R. Madhavan lives in this Mumbai apartment with his family. He shares this luxury home with his wife, son, and parents.
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