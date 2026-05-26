FWICE issued a non-cooperation directive against Ranveer Singh for his exit from 'Don 3' after a complaint by Farhan Akhtar. The producer allegedly incurred Rs. 45 crores in losses. Ranveer's spokesperson said he chooses to maintain dignified silence.

Bollywood star Ranveer Singh turned heads with his ethnic look as he was spotted at the airport in Mumbai on Tuesday morning. The actor opted for a simple white kurta-pyjama paired with a Nehru jacket, completing his appearance with a face mask and sunglasses as he made his way into the airport amid tight security.

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FWICE issues non-cooperation directive

The spotting came just hours after the film body Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) issued a non-cooperation directive against Ranveer in the Don 3 matter, claiming he failed to respond to repeated requests to appear before the body and discuss the issue, despite being sent three reminders. The decision comes more than a month after Farhan approached the federation with a complaint over Ranveer's exit from 'Don 3', which was announced by Excel Entertainment in August 2023, with a teaser revealing the actor as the new Don.

"The complaint was filed by filmmaker Farhan Akhtar before IFTDA on 11th April 2026, following which the matter was officially referred to FWICE for further course of action and appropriate intervention. In accordance with the principles of fairness, transparency, and natural justice, FWICE convened meetings to hear the matter from all concerned parties. Farhan Akhtar, along with the producer of the film. During the proceedings, Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani informed FWICE that they have already incurred approximately Rs. 45 crores towards the pre-production of the film. He expressed grave concern that the sudden withdrawal of such a leading actor from the project at an advanced stage could expose the producer to severe financial losses and adversely affect the overall execution of the film," FWICE's letter read.

Ranveer Singh responds to controversy

Shortly after the directive, Ranveer responded through an official statement issued by his spokesperson. In a note shared by the actor's spokesperson, "Ranveer Singh holds the highest regard for the film fraternity and for everyone associated with the Don franchise. Throughout the recent developments surrounding Don 3, he has consciously chosen to maintain silence, believing that professional discussions and personal equations are best handled with dignity, maturity and mutual respect."

It continued, "While several narratives and speculations have surfaced over time, Ranveer has never considered it necessary to respond publicly or contribute to conjecture. His focus remains firmly on his work and the commitments ahead."

The spokesperson added that the actor has chosen to practice "restraint" in the Don 3 controversy. He continues to hold deep respect and goodwill for all those involved and sincerely wishes the franchise continued success. Choosing restraint and grace in moments like these has always been a conscious decision on his part, and he will continue to maintain the same stance," read the statement shared by the actor's spokesperson.

Notably, the non-cooperation directive against Ranveer comes at a time when he is at the peak of his career with the blockbuster success of his Dhurandhar franchise. (ANI)