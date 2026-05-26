Drishyam 3 Box Office Day 5: Mohanlal’s Thriller Crosses Rs 150 Crore Worldwide
Drishyam 3 continued its strong box office run on Day 5 as Mohanlal’s thriller maintained a solid hold on Monday. The film has reportedly crossed Rs 150 crore worldwide within just five days of release.
Strong Monday Hold
Drishyam 3 continued its impressive theatrical run on Day 5 despite the usual weekday slowdown. The Mohanlal-led thriller reportedly earned around Rs 8.5 crore worldwide on Monday, proving that audience interest remains strong after a successful opening weekend at the box office.
India Collection Update
The suspense drama collected nearly Rs 6.5 crore net in Kerala on Day 5, while other southern circuits also contributed decent numbers. With this, the film’s India gross has reportedly touched around Rs 72 crore within just five days of release, maintaining excellent momentum nationwide.
Worldwide Total Crosses Milestone
Thanks to strong overseas performance, especially in Gulf markets, the film’s worldwide collection has crossed the Rs 156 crore mark. The franchise’s loyal fan base and positive word of mouth have played a major role in helping the Jeethu Joseph directorial sustain steady collections globally.
Positive Audience Response
Fans have praised the film for its gripping screenplay, suspense elements and emotional callbacks to the earlier installments. With no major Malayalam release arriving this week, trade experts believe Drishyam 3 is expected to remain stable and continue attracting audiences in the coming days.
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