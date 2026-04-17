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Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 29: Ranveer Singh Film Crosses Rs 1100 Crore, Eyes New Record
Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 29: ‘Dhurandhar: The Revenge’ continues its blockbuster run, crossing Rs 1,100 crore in India. Despite a slowdown in week four, the film has set new benchmarks and is inching closer to major box office records
Week 4 Sees Slowdown But Still Packs a Punch
After a dream run in its first three weeks, the film has finally shown signs of fatigue. On Day 29, it dipped below the Rs 5 crore mark for the first time, earning around Rs 3.40 crore net.
However, the fourth-week total still stands strong at Rs 54.70 crore. While this is a noticeable drop compared to earlier weeks, it reflects a natural decline after a historic opening phase.
Among Highest Fourth-Week Grossers Ever
Even with reduced momentum, the film has managed to secure the No. 2 position for highest fourth-week collections. It overtook ‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’ (Rs 53.75 crore) but could not beat the record set by its own predecessor ‘Dhurandhar’ (Rs 106.50 crore).
This performance underlines the film’s sustained appeal and strong hold at the box office even after nearly a month.
Nearing All-Time Box Office Milestones
The film’s total India net collection has reached approximately Rs 1,103.12 crore, with a worldwide gross of around Rs 1,738 crore.
It is now just Rs 4 crore away from surpassing ‘Pushpa 2’ to become the second-highest-grossing Indian film globally. The ultimate benchmark remains ‘Baahubali 2’, which still holds the top spot.
ALSO READ: Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Records: 3 Massive Records That Prove It’s India’s Biggest Film Ever
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