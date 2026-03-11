Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda revealed lovely photos from their Pradhanam and mehendi ceremony, which took place before their February 26 wedding in Udaipur.

Rashmika wore a unique Karan Torani outfit to celebrate Goddess Lakshmi, with an embroidered dupatta, while Vijay embraced Deccan grace in a veshti, an embroidered jacket, and regal accessories.