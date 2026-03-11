- Home
Fans fell in love with Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda's Pradhanam and mehendi photos. It was a lively mix of tradition, romance, and high fashion before their tiny Udaipur wedding on February 26.
Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda revealed lovely photos from their Pradhanam and mehendi ceremony, which took place before their February 26 wedding in Udaipur.
Rashmika wore a unique Karan Torani outfit to celebrate Goddess Lakshmi, with an embroidered dupatta, while Vijay embraced Deccan grace in a veshti, an embroidered jacket, and regal accessories.
When newlyweds Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda shared lovely photos from their Pradhanam and mehendi ceremony, people were charmed. The party, held shortly before their modest wedding in Udaipur on February 26, was a lively blend of tradition, passion, and high fashion.
While the love-filled photos captured many unguarded moments, it was the couple's elaborate attire that truly stole the show. Designed by Karan Torani, the ensembles embraced ancestral artistry while being celebratory, expressive, and personal.
Rashmika Mandanna pays devotion to Goddess Lakshmi.
Rashmika dressed for the occasion in a manner that resembled wearable art. Her costume was inspired by Tanjore art, which is famed for its jewel-toned palettes, ornate embellishment, and portrayals of celestial beings.
The actress donned a stunning draped dhoti-style skirt with a structured, off-the-shoulder corset shirt embellished with ornate details. The style combined modern tailoring with traditional draperies, with tones of deep maroon, olive green, and indigo accented with elaborate embroidery and delicate designs.
Odhna's comment, however, was the actual centrepiece of her outfit. The dupatta draped smoothly over her shoulders and featured an embroidered portrayal of Goddess Lakshmi, evoking holy images commonly found in temple art.
Rashmika's jewels has an emotional appeal as well. She wore an ancestral necklace named 'The Eternal Blossom', a gift from Vijay's mother, made by Shree Jewellers with rose-cut diamonds and bright Burmese gemstones. The brilliant outfit was finished with coordinated earrings, bangles, and a maang tikka.
Her style tended towards subtle elegance. Her half-tied hair was complemented by a bright magenta accessory, and her mehendi design was simple yet profound, featuring themes such as the Om symbol, lotus flowers, the trishul, and celestial elements like the sun and moon.
Vijay, never one to fade into the background, added equal elegance and enthusiasm to the event with an ensemble based in Deccan history. He wore a deep green kurta with a draped indigo veshti, a traditional garment historically associated with South Indian and Deccan attire.
A beautifully embroidered jacket was layered on top for dramatic effect. The jacket's details included little window-like designs with embroidered animals like parrots, elephants, and peacocks, which are common emblems in Indian temple building and classical art.
Vijay used a stunning necklace and a detailed kamarbandh (waist belt) to complete the regal look. The belt's hand-embellished craftsmanship elegantly mimicked the exquisite work on his jacket, connecting the ensemble together and adding a royal touch.
The entire design drew inspiration from the elegance of Deccan culture and the sophisticated style associated with the Nizam dynasty's mediaeval courts, combining tradition with modern refinement.
