Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 41: Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar refuses to slow down at box office. Even after 41 days in theatres, spy thriller is minting record numbers, overtaking major blockbusters, rewriting Hindi cinema’s collection history
DHURANDHAR’S HISTORIC 41-DAY BOX OFFICE RUN
Most films witness a sharp drop in collections after the third week. Dhurandhar, however, continues to defy industry trends. On its 41st day, the film recorded an unexpected rise in earnings, collecting nearly ₹30 million on a weekday. This rare consistency in footfall highlights the film’s strong word-of-mouth and repeat audience value. Its sustained performance in the sixth week places it among the most enduring theatrical runs in recent Bollywood history.
PUSHPA LEFT BEHIND, NEW HINDI BOX OFFICE KING CROWNED
Dhurandhar has now overtaken the Hindi version of Pushpa 2 in net domestic collections. With over ₹813 crore in Hindi net earnings, the film has officially become the highest-grossing Hindi film ever in India. Its worldwide total has crossed ₹1265 crore, pushing steadily toward the ₹1300 crore milestone. This achievement signals a shift in box office dynamics, with Dhurandhar joining the elite league of India’s biggest cinematic earners.
41-day collection snapshot
- India Net: ₹813.60 crore
- India Gross: ₹972.50 crore
- Overseas: ₹293.00 crore
- Worldwide Total: ₹1265.50 crore
WHY AUDIENCES ARE STILL FLOODING THEATRES
The film’s unstoppable momentum comes from a powerful mix of action, emotion, and patriotism. Ranveer Singh’s intense transformation and commanding screen presence have become major crowd-pullers. Strong direction, gripping spy drama, and a storyline rooted in emotional depth have created a lasting impact on viewers. With this pace, Dhurandhar is on track to challenge domestic lifetime records set by Baahubali 2 and RRR.
