Most films witness a sharp drop in collections after the third week. Dhurandhar, however, continues to defy industry trends. On its 41st day, the film recorded an unexpected rise in earnings, collecting nearly ₹30 million on a weekday. This rare consistency in footfall highlights the film’s strong word-of-mouth and repeat audience value. Its sustained performance in the sixth week places it among the most enduring theatrical runs in recent Bollywood history.