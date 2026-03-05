- Home
Inside Axar Patel’s Stunning Haksh Villa in Nadiad
Indian cricketer Axar Patel has established himself as one of the most reliable all-rounders in international cricket. Along with his success on the pitch, the Delhi Capitals star has established an incredible lifestyle that mirrors his accomplishments.
From a magnificent home in Gujarat to several revenue streams and endorsements, Axar's rise from a small-town child to a cricketing celebrity is inspirational. Here's a deeper look at his luxurious residence, net worth, and real estate interests.
A Grand Home in Gujarat: 'Haksh Villa'
Axar Patel owns the luxury villa "Haksh Villa" in Nadiad, Gujarat, around 60 km from Ahmedabad. The beautiful mansion, located in the wealthy Akshar Township neighbourhood, is his principal abode.
The cricketer lives there with his wife, Meha Patel, his parents, and other relatives. The villa was named after the couple's son Haksh, and the family even held a traditional Vastu puja at the house-warming ceremony.
Key Features of the Villa
Location: Akshar Township in Nadiad, Gujarat.
Estimated price: ₹5-10 crore.
Type: independent luxury bungalow.
Residents include Axar Patel, his wife Meha Patel, and their family members.
The residence combines modern and traditional features to create an elegant and welcoming atmosphere.
Modern Design with Premium Amenities.
'Haksh Villa' is developed with modern aesthetics and inviting living areas. The cottage has a modern design, with large glass panels and spacious rooms that let in lots of natural light.
Highlights of the house
Spacious lawns and garden areas for relaxation
Private home gym to maintain peak fitness
Entertainment lounge for family gatherings
A dedicated trophy and memorabilia room displaying his cricket achievements
The property offers the privacy of a standalone bungalow, something many celebrity apartments in big cities cannot provide.
A peaceful retreat away from the spotlight.
Unlike many cricketers, who select expensive apartments in major cities such as Mumbai, Axar Patel has opted to stay in his hometown. His Nadiad home provides tranquillity and spacious settings, allowing him to relax away from the stresses of international cricket.
The cottage also has plenty of outside space, making it great for family celebrations and gatherings. The tranquil atmosphere represents Axar's grounded demeanour and deep connection to his Gujarat heritage.
Axar Patel's Networth and Income Sources
Axar Patel has amassed considerable riches from cricket contracts, brand sponsorships, and investments. By 2026, his net worth is predicted to be between ₹60 crore and ₹65 crore.
Major sources of income.
IPL salary: Retained by Delhi Capitals for around ₹16.5 crore.
BCCI contract: Grade B, paying around ₹3 crore yearly.
Match fees are paid separately for Tests, ODIs, and T20Is.
Brand endorsements: Agreements with firms such as boAt, Apollo, and JSW Sports
He allegedly charges approximately ₹1 crore for endorsements, greatly increasing his revenues.
Smart Investments and Luxurious Lifestyle
Aside from his home residence in Nadiad, Axar Patel has invested in several real estate holdings around Gujarat and major cities. These investments demonstrate his long-term financial strategy beyond cricket.
The batsman also owns luxurious automobiles, including a Range Rover Autobiography and a Land Rover Discovery, which contributes to his high-end lifestyle.
From little town to international stardom.
Axar Patel's tale is about dedication and sound decision-making. From playing cricket on the streets of Gujarat to owning a luxury home and representing India on the international arena, his career exemplifies both skill and discipline.
Today, 'Haksh Villa' serves not just as a luxury mansion, but also as a symbol of the cricketer's meteoric rise in Indian cricket. Axar Patel's developing career, high brand value, and wise investments have helped him leave a great legacy both on and off the pitch.
