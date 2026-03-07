Dhurandhar 2 Release To Unleash a Storm of New Teasers and Trailers; Read On
Get ready for trailer bonanza with release of Ranveer Singh's 'Dhurandhar 2'. Reports suggest that this spy action drama, hitting the big screen this month, will bring with it teasers, trailers of three other major films on the very same day
'Dhurandhar: The Revenge' hits theatres on March 19, 2026
1. Teaser of Shahid Kapoor's 'Cocktail 2'
Word is that the makers will release the teaser for Shahid Kapoor's next film, 'Cocktail 2', along with 'Dhurandhar 2' on March 19, 2026. Kriti Sanon and Rashmika Mandanna will also have lead roles alongside Shahid. Homi Adajania has directed this romantic comedy, which is slated for a September 2026 release.
2. Teaser of Riteish Deshmukh's 'Raja Shivaji'
3. Trailer of Akshay Kumar's 'Bhoot Bangla'
According to reports, the trailer for Akshay Kumar's horror-comedy 'Bhoot Bangla' will also be attached with 'Dhurandhar 2'. Directed by Priyadarshan, the film will also feature actors like Wamiqa Gabbi, Tabu, Paresh Rawal, and Rajpal Yadav. This film is scheduled to hit theatres on April 10, 2026.
About 'Dhurandhar: The Revenge'
