Dhruva Sarja Lands in Trouble; Complaint Lodged at Banashankari Police Station
A complaint has been filed against Action Prince Dhruva Sarja at the Banashankari police station. A person named Manoj has alleged that the actor's fans are causing trouble for the neighbors, and the police have registered an NCR.
Image Credit : Facebook
Action Prince Dhruva Sarja
Bengaluru: A complaint has been filed against Action Prince Dhruva Sarja at the Banashankari police station. A person named Manoj has demanded an FIR against the actor, but the police have only filed an NCR.
Image Credit : @Dhruva Sarja
Complaint Filed
Manoj has alleged that neighbors are being troubled by actor Dhruva Sarja's fans. A complaint has been filed against the actor, his manager, and his fans.
Image Credit : Social Media
Trouble for neighbors
The complaint states fans park bikes haphazardly, smoke in front of the house, and spit on walls, causing trouble for neighbors.
Image Credit : X
Complaint against Darshan's fans at RR Nagar police station
Similarly, a complaint was filed against actor Darshan's fans at the RR Nagar police station. Neighbors complained that fans cause a ruckus on his birthday, drinking and creating disturbances on terraces and stairs.
