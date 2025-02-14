Dhoom Dhaam to Marco: 7 Exciting OTT release to watch this weekend

This weekend, enjoy a mix of thrilling, romantic, and dramatic OTT releases across popular platforms, including comedy, action-packed series, and emotional journeys. Perfect for every mood.

Author
Nancy Tiwari
Published: Feb 14, 2025, 5:03 PM IST

This weekend, dive into a variety of exciting OTT releases across popular platforms. From thrilling action-packed dramas and emotional stories to romantic comedies and intense thrillers, there's something for every viewer. Enjoy a perfect weekend binge.
 

Dhoom Dhaam - Netflix

Dhoom Dhaam, directed by Rishab Seth, is a comedy of errors about a couple’s wedding night gone wrong. Starring Yami Gautam and Pratik Gandhi, it's streaming now on Netflix.
 

Marco - SonyLIV

Marco, a Malayalam thriller starring Unni Mukundan, follows a gangster’s quest for revenge after his brother is murdered. The film, filled with intense violence, streams on SonyLIV from February 13.
 

Kadhalikka Neramillai - Netflix

In Kadhalikka Neramillai, a woman chooses single motherhood through IVF, facing family conflict. A mix-up leads to a surprising encounter with an engineer. This Tamil romantic comedy is streaming on Netflix since February 11.
 

The Witcher: Sirens of the Deep - Netflix

In The Witcher: Sirens of the Deep, Geralt investigates mysterious attacks in a seaside village and uncovers a conflict between humans and sea people, threatening to ignite a war. Streaming on Netflix.
 

My Fault: London - Amazon Prime Video

My Fault: London follows an 18-year-old who moves to London, navigating her strained relationship with her estranged father and evolving feelings for her stepbrother. Streaming now on Amazon Prime Video.

 

Cobra Kai Season 6 Part 3 - Netflix

Cobra Kai Season 6 Part 3 picks up where Part 2 ended, with intense karate tournaments and the Sekai Taikai setting the stage for the series’ exciting conclusion. Streaming now on Netflix.

