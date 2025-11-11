Dharmendra, Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol Net Worth: Who is Richer? Check here
Dharmendra is admitted to Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai. He was admitted about 10 days ago after having trouble breathing. Recently, his health update has come out. In the meantime, let's tell you about the net worth of Dharmendra and his sons
Dharmendra and Sunny-Bobby Deol's wealth
Veteran actor Dharmendra is a millionaire. His sons, Sunny and Bobby Deol, also own crores. But who's the wealthiest among the father and sons? Let's find out.
How much wealth does Dharmendra have
89-year-old Dharmendra is quite wealthy. According to reports, he has assets worth about 480 crores. Apart from films, he also earns a lot from his restaurant business.
Dharmendra's property
Dharmendra owns a 100-acre farmhouse. He has properties worth crores in Maharashtra, including other assets valued at around 17 crores. He's also invested in land.
What is Sunny Deol's net worth
Next up is his elder son, Sunny Deol, who owns assets worth around 130 crores. When compared to his dad Dharmendra's wealth, Sunny's fortune is considerably smaller.
Sunny Deol's property
Sunny Deol makes good money from movies. He owns lavish bungalows in Mumbai's Juhu and Malabar Hill, worth crores. He also has properties in Punjab and England.
Bobby Deol's net worth
In terms of net worth, Bobby Deol is far behind his dad Dharmendra and older brother Sunny Deol. According to media reports, he has assets worth 68 crores.
Bobby Deol's property
Bobby Deol earns well from films and gets 1 crore yearly from endorsements. He has a 6-crore house in Vile Parle. The family lives in their 60-crore ancestral Juhu bungalow.