Hema Malini has confirmed that her husband, veteran actor Dharmendra, is at Breach Candy Hospital for 'observation'. She requested fans to pray for his speedy recovery. His sons Sunny and Bobby Deol, and Salman Khan were seen visiting the hospital.

Amid the growing concern regarding Dharmendra's health, his wife and politician Hema Malini on Monday evening informed fans that the veteran actor is at Breach Candy Hospital for "observation".

"I thank everyone for their concern about Dharam ji who is in hospital for observation. He is being continuously monitored and we are all with him. I request you all to pray for his welfare and speedy recovery," Hema Malini posted on her Instagram account. She also shared a throwback picture of Dharmendra in which he could be flashing his hearty laugh.

Fans Pray for Speedy Recovery

As soon as Hema Malini shared the update, fans chimed in the comment section and wished the He-Man of Bollywood a speedy recovery. "Get Well soon Dharam ji," a fan commented. " Get Well soon Dharam sir. Prayers for him," another user commented.

Family and Colleagues Visit Hospital

On Monday evening, his family members, including Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol and his wife Tanya, were spotted arriving at the hospital. A while ago, Bollywood superstar Salman Khan reached the hospital to check on Dharmendra's health.

A Look at Dharmendra's Illustrious Career

Dharmendra is known for his memorable performances in films such as 'Ayee Milan Ki Bela', 'Phool Aur Patthar', 'Aaye Din Bahar Ke', 'Seeta Aur Geeta', 'Raja Jani', 'Jugnu', 'Yaadon Ki Baaraat', 'Dost', 'Sholay', 'Pratiggya', 'Charas', 'Dharam Veer', among others.

Recent and Upcoming Projects

In 2023, he was seen in 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani', directed by Karan Johar, which was a blend of comedy and romance starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt as the lead couple, Rocky and Rani. The story centres on their contrasting personalities and their decision to spend three months living with each other's families before marriage. The film explores the cultural clashes, personal growth, and the evolving relationship between the couple.

He also starred in Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon's 'Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya'. He will be next seen in 'Ikkis'. (ANI)