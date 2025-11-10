- Home
- Entertainment
- Converted to Islam to Marry Dream Girl: Here's Dharmendra - Hema Malini's Love Story
Converted to Islam to Marry Dream Girl: Here's Dharmendra - Hema Malini's Love Story
Bollywood actor Dharmendra is currently in a serious condition. On this occasion, here is the love story of Hema Malini and Dharmendra. Here's how the already married Dharmendra fell in love with the Dream Girl.
Hema Malini and Dharmendra
She was Bollywood's "Dream Girl," and he was the "He-Man." Their love story wasn't just a romance; it was an epic that defied tradition, religion, and social norms.
Dharmendra was already married
It all began on the set of 'Tum Haseen Main Jawaan' in 1970. Dharmendra was already married with two sons, Sunny and Bobby, but he fell in love with Hema.
Dharmendra and Hema Malini's love story:
By the 1970s, both were superstars. Hema, a South Indian beauty, won hearts nationwide, while Dharmendra was already one of Bollywood's most handsome romantic heroes.
How did Hema fall in love?
Hema was hesitant at first, not wanting to be a second wife. Her father and Dharmendra's wife also objected, but no obstacle could stop their love from growing.
Conversion to Islam
To legally marry, the couple converted to Islam in 1979. Dharmendra became Dilawar Khan and Hema became Aisha Bi. They later had a simple South Indian Iyengar wedding too.
This is how love began
Dharmendra's fun-loving nature won Hema's heart. During 'Sholay,' he even bribed light boys to prolong a hug scene with her, showing his deep affection.
Dating for five years
Their love story wasn't fleeting. They dated for about five years before getting married, staying away from gossip. They have maintained their love ever since. The couple has two daughters, Esha and Ahana Deol.
Acted together in 42 films
The couple starred in over 42 films together, including hits like 'Sholay' and 'Dream Girl.' Their on-screen chemistry was electric, and fans still love seeing them together.