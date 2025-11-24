Dharmendra's daughters Vijeta and Ajeeta Deol are from first marriage to Prakash Kaur and have always chosen private lives away from Bollywood. Vijeta lives in Delhi with her family and works as a company director, while Ajeeta lives in California.

As fans across India mourn the passing of veteran actor Dharmendra, many are also learning more about his family, including two daughters who have always chosen to stay away from the film world. While Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol and Esha Deol are well-known public figures, Dharmendra's daughters Vijeta and Ajeeta have lived quiet, private lives away from Bollywood.

This article looks closely at who they are, what they do, and how they have stayed out of the spotlight all these years.

Dharmendra passes away at 89

Dharmendra, one of Bollywood's most loved stars, passed away a few days before his 90th birthday. He had been admitted to Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital due to health problems, and reports suggested he was placed on ventilator support. His children, including Sunny, Bobby, Esha and Ahana, visited him often during this period. Senior actors like Shah Rukh Khan, along with his son Aryan, and Salman Khan also came to check on him.

Filmmaker Karan Johar confirmed Dharmendra's death through Instagram, calling him 'the embodiment of a hero' in Indian cinema. While the family has not yet issued an official statement, tributes have been pouring in from across the country.

Dharmendra's family from his first marriage

Dharmendra has six children from two marriages. With his first wife, Prakash Kaur, he has four children, Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol, Vijeta Deol and Ajeeta Deol. While his sons became famous film actors, the two daughters stayed completely away from the industry.

With his second wife, actress Hema Malini, Dharmendra has two daughters, Esha Deol and Ahana Deol, both of whom have lived more public lives.

Who is Vijeta Deol?

Vijeta Deol is Dharmendra's elder daughter from his first marriage. Unlike her famous brothers, Vijeta has always preferred privacy and a quiet family life. Dharmendra even named his production company, Vijeta Production Private Limited, after her. Today, she is 63 years old and works as a director at Rajkamal Holdings and Trading Private Limited, according to a report by Her Zindagi.

Vijeta is married to Vivek Gill, and the couple lives in Delhi. They have two children, a son named Sahil and a daughter named Prerna. She avoids media attention and rarely appears at public events, which is why many people know very little about her.

Who is Ajeeta Deol?

Ajeeta Deol (Ajeeta Chaudhri) often called 'Dolly' by her family, is Dharmendra's younger daughter with Prakash Kaur. Just like her sister, she also stays far away from Bollywood.

Ajeeta works as a psychology teacher in the United States. She married Dr Kiran Chaudhary, an Indian-American dentist, and moved to California after her wedding. The couple have two daughters, Nikita and Priyanka Chaudhary, as per Her Zindagi.

Ajeeta lives a peaceful and private life abroad, making very few public appearances. Her photos rarely appear online, and she is almost never seen at film industry events.

Why are they lesser-known?

Unlike Dharmendra’s other children, both Vijeta and Ajeeta chose lives outside the glamour of cinema. They built quiet careers, focused on family, and stayed away from the media. Their absence from Bollywood events and social media is why many fans are now hearing about them more clearly for the first time.

As people remember Dharmendra and revisit his legacy, interest has naturally shifted to every part of his family. While Sunny, Bobby, Esha and Ahana remain well-known public figures, Vijeta and Ajeeta stand out for their simple, private and peaceful lives. Their stories show a very different side of the superstar's family, one that has stayed out of fame and focused on normalcy.