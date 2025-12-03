Akshay Kumar celebrates his niece Simar Bhatia's Bollywood debut in 'Ikkis'. He posted a heartfelt message on Instagram, sharing her poster and expressing his pride as she prepares to enter the film industry alongside Agastya Nanda.

Actor Akshay Kumar could not be happier, as his niece Simar Bhatia is all set to make her Bollywood debut with Ikkis. On Wednesday, Akshay took to Instagram and shared Simar's poster from the film, extending best wishes to her.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Akshay Kumar's Heartfelt Note

"Holding you as a tiny baby to now watching you step into the world of films... life really has come full circle. Simar, I've seen you turn from a shy little girl who would hide behind her mom into this confident young woman ready to face the camera like she was born for it," he wrote.

"Safar mushkil hai, but knowing you, you'll walk into it with that same spark, that same honesty, and that same stubborn determination that runs in our family. Hum Bhatias ka funda simple hai: kaam karo, dil se karo, aur phir universe ka magic dekho.I'm so proud of you beta... The world is about to meet Simar Bhatia ... but to me you've always been a star. Go shine! Jai Mahadev. @simarbhatia18," Akshay posted.

Simar is the daughter of Akshay's sister Alka.

More About 'Ikkis'

'Ikkis' also marks the big screen debut of Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan's grandson Agastya. Directed by Sriram Raghavan, 'Ikkis' is a war biopic based on Second Lieutenant Arun Khetarpal, the youngest recipient of the Param Vir Chakra. The film also stars the late Dharmendra, Jaideep Ahlawat, Suhasini Mulay, Sikander Kher, and Rahul Dev. It will be released on December 25. (ANI)