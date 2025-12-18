- Home
Akshaye Khanna’s Throwback Interview About Aishwarya Rai Goes Viral: “A Very Fine Actress”
A throwback clip of Akshaye Khanna praising a young Aishwarya Rai is trending again. He predicted her rise as “a very fine actress,” highlighting her talent, charm, and warmth long before she became a global Bollywood icon.
A Clip That Found Its Moment
Old Bollywood interviews often resurface unexpectedly, and Akshaye Khanna’s praise for a young Aishwarya Rai is trending again. Long before viral culture, he sensed her star quality. Fans now call his belief “spot on,” as the clip reminds audiences how genuine conversations once revealed true industry insight and foresight.
Praise That Went Beyond Looks
In a throwback Lehren Retro interview, Akshaye spoke warmly about Aishwarya after working with her in Aa Ab Laut Chale and Taal. While calling her beautiful, he stressed her cheerful nature and inner warmth, confidently predicting she would grow into a fine actress with remarkable screen presence.
Words That Aged Perfectly
Looking at Aishwarya’s journey today, from Devdas and Dhoom 2 to Guru, Jodha Akbar, global projects, and Ponniyin Selvan II, Akshaye’s words feel prophetic. At the time, she was still evolving, yet his certainty about her future success now feels impressively accurate.
Mutual Respect, Lasting Impact
Years later, Akshaye’s admiration remained unchanged. During Ittefaq promotions, he openly called Aishwarya the sexiest woman in the industry. As she became a global icon, Akshaye earned respect through selective roles and is now back in the spotlight for Dhurandhar, proving quiet careers can still resonate loudly.
