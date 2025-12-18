The teaser for 'Dacoit' starring Mrunal Thakur and Adivi Sesh is out, promising high-octane action and a heist plot. Directed by Shaneil Deo, the film also features Anurag Kashyap and is shot in Hindi and Telugu. It will release on March 19, 2026.

The makers of Mrunal Thakur and Adivi Sesh's starrer 'Dacoit' have finally released the teaser of the film, offering a glimpse into high-octane action scenes featuring the lead duo. The film is directed by Shaneil Deo. Apart from the lead duo, the film also stars director Anurag Kashyap in a prominent role.

The teaser opened with Adivi Sesh, who is apparently planning a heist with Mrunal Thakur to teach a lesson to those who wronged them. In the video, Mrunal Thakur was seen driving a car rashly, while Adivi Sesh was seen performing high-octane action scenes in the film. Adivi Sesh shared the video on his Instagram handle. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sesh Adivi (@adivisesh)

Bilingual Production and Creative Team

Shot simultaneously in Hindi and Telugu, the film's story and screenplay have been jointly crafted by Adivi Sesh and Shaneil Deo.

Anurag Kashyap on His Role

On being part of the film, Anurag said that this role is both fun and challenging for him, and that achieving the same impact in both languages is a challenge he is thoroughly enjoying. "Playing a police officer who is an Ayyappa devotee is both fun and challenging. The conundrums of duty versus dharma, and to go about doing his job with a dry sense of humour, is fantastic. I am truly looking forward to playing this character in two languages, shooting in Hindi, as well as in Telugu. To get the same impact in both languages is the challenging part, something I am thoroughly enjoying," he said in a press note.

Release Date

The film is slated to release in theatres on March 19, 2026. (ANI)