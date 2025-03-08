Rekha to Hema Malini: 8 actresses above 70 still fit and beauty

Entertainment
73-year-old Zeenat Aman still maintains her charm. No one can tell she is 70 plus. She has maintained her figure and does yoga and regular walks.
70-year-old Rekha competes with today's heroines in beauty. She has maintained herself well at this age. She takes care of her beauty and does yoga.
Sharmila Tagore is 80 years old. She is perfectly fit at this age. She takes special care of her health. Besides, she does yoga and meditation.
Even at the age of 76, Hema Malini looks very beautiful. Looking at her, one cannot guess her age. Hema regularly does yoga, dance, and workouts.
Jaya Bachchan is 76 years old. Even at this age, the glow of her face remains. Jaya has maintained herself. She does yoga and meditation.
Veteran actress Tanuja is 81 years old. Tanuja remains active at this age. Her skin also glows. At this age, she does yoga and sometimes walks.
Looking at the glow on the face of 74-year-old Shabana Azmi, no one can say that she is 70 plus. She takes special care of both her health and food.
Moushumi Chatterjee looks young and fit even at 76 years. Looking at the glow on her face, no one can guess her age. She does yoga and meditation daily.
