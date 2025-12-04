Dharmendra Movies: Late Actor Worked In 4 Bhojpuri Movies; Check Blockbuster Hits
Bollywood's original He-Man and most handsome superstar Dharmendra is no longer with us. His 90th birth anniversary will be celebrated on December 8. Dharam ji had worked not only in Bollywood but also in films of other languages, including Bhojpuri
Dharmendra also appeared in Bhojpuri films
Dharmendra was a star who made any film a hit, even in Bhojpuri cinema. According to reports, he starred in 4 Bhojpuri movies. Let's take a look at them.
1. Desh Pardesh
Released on Nov 8, 2013, this film was directed by Vimal Kumar. It starred Dharmendra, Pawan Singh, Monalisa, and Kader Khan. The movie was a box office hit.
2. Maiya Tohar Saugandh
Directed by R. Pratap, this Bhojpuri film starred Dharmendra, Milind Gunaji, and Mohan Joshi. It's considered a hit for both the actor and Bhojpuri cinema.
3. Dushman Ke Khoon Paani Ha
Released in 2014 and directed by Suresh K. Grover, this film featured Dharmendra alongside Ravi Kishan, Puneet Issar, and Tinu Anand.
4. Sajan Humka Dulhaniya Banaye Diyo Na
Not much is known, but a TOI report calls it a superhit family film. It starred Dharmendra, Ravi Kishan, and Shakti Kapoor. Kanti Mehta directed it.
