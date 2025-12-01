Dharmendra’s unexpected decision to gift his ancestral property worth crores to his these by passing his children Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol, Esha Deol and Ahana Deol, has sparked fresh curiosity about the emotional reasons behind the move.

Time and again Bollywood veteran Dharmendra proves that he values not only roots but also relationships beyond the illusions of the film industry. In a very interesting but heartwarming decision, the actor decided not to leave his ancestral land in Punjab for his own children, Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol, Esha Deol, or Ahana Deol, but for his nephews, who have been taking care of the family estate for years.

Dharmendra's Ancestral Property

He was born in a little village of Punjab, which had very strong emotional attachments with the childhood home. He has never distanced himself from the village that began his journey though he achieved a lot of stardom. Insiders in the family reveal that this land has always been nicely looked after by relatives who still spend the lives in the village maintaining not only their properties but the whole presence of the family out there.

Why Was The Property Given To His Nephews?

To him, it was not an inheritance or a matter of politics. He believed that the people who nurtured and safeguarded the land were the ones who deserved to inherit it. For that reason, his nephews, who remained tied to the village and took on the burden of care over the ancestral home, became rightful custodians. Keeping the land confined to the branch of the family that would remain tied to soil mattered more to Dharmendra than conferring it to one based solely on frontier lineage.

A Heritage Hoard of Respect

The children are doing quite fine on their part in respective fields, but Dharmendra's property would mean more than just some bucks to Dharmendra-it would also mean some emotional bits tied to it. This is the kind of gesture 'gifted to the nephews' that would have the heritage left by forefears preserved along the time with their descendants who respected it.